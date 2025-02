Photo by Martin DeGrazia

You've heard of getting your ducks in a row? Well, here they are on Ronald Bog, moving serenely through the ice on the Bog.





It has mostly thawed now, but the Bog, which is very shallow, froze over enough for birds to walk on the ice, or plow a trail through it.