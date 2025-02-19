Garden Guy: Spring Comes To Town Early



By Bruce Bennett By Bruce Bennett





This year’s event is titled Spring Dreamin’, which it is. The colors of this year’s festival are more muted than past years and range into shades of beige, grays, blues, purples, with pops of reds and yellows, to create dreamy looking scapes and showcase vignettes that homeowners could replicate without breaking the bank.





The festival promises a vibrant showcase of more than two acres of garden displays and expert seminars. This is where the Seattle event shines with some 125 seminars presented by authors, experts and true gardening masters. You can expect some thematic tracks, special presentations and dozens of varied gardening topics, everything from shade gardens to sunny, dry garden designing.



For some 35 years, the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival has brought together a synergetic mix of veteran gardeners and designers, up and comers in the horticultural world and excellent speakers to connect with plant lovers and home gardeners to learn and share their mutual passion.





The 20 full garden displays of this year’s event were leisurely thought out and designed over the past year, but, constructed in a frenetic and well-worth-the-effort 72 hours. The workers on the respective displays were in clean-up mode when members of the Media Preview Tour went through the area Tuesday morning.





Walking from the event’s lobby and into the garden display room is sure to be the visitor’s best moment of their day. And, don’t forget the dozen or so City Living urban gardens for small spaces that line the sky bridge. The area may provide you with ideas for your balcony, deck or patio.





Beyond the garden displays, visitors will find the vendors area. More than 60 nurseries will be selling hot-to-the-market as well as tried-and-true plants of all sorts. The plants may not cost as little as you would find at the local grocery/garden store. But, if the right plant fits ‘that’ particular problem spot in your yard, isn’t it worth the extra money. If you are interested in discounted plants, talk to the designers.





They are sometimes willing to sell the plants at a discount after the festival closes because it is easier than bring the greenery back to nursery. In this area, visitors will also find more than 300 unique vendors selling an array of garden-related products garden tools and accessories to art and jewelry and on to vintage and home décor merchandise and much more.





The inquiring, ever-learning gardener will find more than two dozen horticultural groups at the back of the vendor’s room. You will find everyone from smaller specialty groups, such as the Northwest Orchid Society and Hardy Plant Society of Washington, to the larger horticultural advise organizations, such as Plant Amnesty and the WSU Master Gardener Program.





NOTE: If you want to ask this columnist in-person questions concerning your plants or landscape issues, you can find me at the Plant Amnesty Booth (2710), Thursday, 2:45-6:00 PM, at the Washington State Nurseries and Landscapers Association Table (Solera Cafe), Friday, 9:00-11:45 AM and at the WSU Master Gardener Booth (2158), Friday, 12:30-4:30 PM. I look forward to speaking with some of you gardeners who bleed green.





One caveat to keep in mind. Parking in and around the Convention Center is limited and costs dearly when you find a spot. Seriously consider carpooling or using the bus system or the great Light Rail system. Yes, you may need to walk four to six blocks, but, saving $24.00 sounds pretty good as well. Think of that special plant you could buy at the festival for that $24.00! Have fun and learn things.





Garden Guy Bruce Bennett The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival is being held at the The Northwest Flower and Garden Festival is being held at the Washington Convention Center, 705 Pike Street, February 19 – 23, 9:00am – 8:00pm (Sunday until 6:00pm).





How to decide what day(s) to attend? Go online to www.gardenshow.com for much more event information.





Happy gardening all!



Contributing columnist, Bruce Bennett, is a WSU Master Gardener, Certified Professional Horticulturist, lecturer and garden designer.











If you have a gardening question or two to ask concerning your landscape or want to suggest a topic for a future column, contact Bruce at gardenguy4u@gmail.com

If you begin to smell spring in the air, that lets you know the NW Flower and Garden Festival has opened its doors at the Washington Convention Center. This is the second largest garden show in the country. (Before you ask, Philadelphia takes top honors in size.) And, is ranked among the top ten garden shows in the world.