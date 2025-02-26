Diggin’ Shoreline Tree Pruning class on March 8, 2025
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
The Ching Community Garden house demolition project continues and is expected to wrap up in the next few weeks. Diggin’ Shoreline’s hope was to hold its annual Tool Sharpening & Tree Pruning event at the garden. Alas, the garden will not be ready for public access in time for early spring pruning.
Instead, Diggin’ will offer a formal 2-hour Fruit Tree Pruning Class, taught by Derek Fowler of Ironwood Landscapes. Derek is an ornamental horticulturist and nursery specialist with 30 years of pruning experience. He is the lead orchardist for the Ching Community Garden.
The class will be held at a private home in the Meridian Park neighborhood. Class size is limited to 18. The fee for the course is $25. All proceeds from this class will be donated to the Ching Community Garden project. Attendees will also go home with a fig cutting from the Ching Garden, ready for rooting, along with instructions.
To participate, please RSVP to info@digginshoreline.com, or call or text 206-437-9118. Once you have registered, you’ll receive an email confirmation with the location, directions, and parking info.
Tool Sharpening & More Pruning in June
Do you know that there is much pruning that can safely be done In early summer? Therefore, Diggin’ will hold its Annual Tool Sharpening & Pruning Workshop at the Ching Community Garden in early June.
Hands-on learning will include ornamental shrubs as well as fruit trees. A series of stations will be set up where you can learn how to sharpen your dull pruners and loppers and do it yourself.
Watch for more info on the Shoreline Area News and on www.digginshoreline.org
