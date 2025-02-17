Town of Woodway appoints two new councilmembers

At the February 3, 2025 meeting of the Woodway City Council, Laura Murphy and Steve Gunn were appointed to fill positions 4 & 3, respectively.



The Council was impressed by the quality of all the candidates and thanked them for their thoughtful responses.





Laura Murphy



I am a seven-year resident of Woodway and have been part of the Planning Commission for the past four years. I am a seven-year resident of Woodway and have been part of the Planning Commission for the past four years.





As I am transitioning from Planning Commissioner to Councilmember, I am filled with a sense of purpose and anticipation. The Council's broader scope of responsibilities presents new challenges and opportunities to make a meaningful impact.



I started my career as a union electrician in Boston, MA. Step by step, I moved through various management roles, finally retiring a year ago from a position as a quality manager for a Fortune 500 corporation.





My experience as a corporate quality manager will be invaluable in this role, as it has honed my ability to implement effective policies, manage projects, and lead teams towards achieving high standards of quality and performance.



I believe that effective governance relies on active and informed citizen participation. As a Councilmember, I will work to enhance community engagement by fostering transparent communication, encouraging public involvement in decision-making processes, and supporting initiatives that empower residents to take an active role in shaping our town's future.





Steve Gunn



Steve joined the Council in 2025 and has lived in the Pacific Northwest for more than 20 years. In addition to having served on the Woodway Planning Commission and being Woodway’s Precinct Committee Officer for the 32nd Legislative District - Snohomish County, he co-founded his neighborhood residents’ association, created the neighborhood’s first National Night Out Against Crime celebration in 2024, and has organized numerous impactful local initiatives. Steve joined the Council in 2025 and has lived in the Pacific Northwest for more than 20 years. In addition to having served on the Woodway Planning Commission and being Woodway’s Precinct Committee Officer for the 32nd Legislative District - Snohomish County, he co-founded his neighborhood residents’ association, created the neighborhood’s first National Night Out Against Crime celebration in 2024, and has organized numerous impactful local initiatives.





As a financial professional with a national firm, he provides financial advisory services and manages a portfolio of client investments and retirement assets.





He and his husband, Tony, appreciate living in Woodway for its unique character and friendliness. Steve is honored to serve the town and to continue building its strong sense of community.







