Kruckeberg Garden: Conifer Identification with Walt Bubelis - Saturday March 1, 2025
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden invites nature enthusiasts of all levels to join Walt Bubelis, a retired horticulture professor from Edmonds College, for an engaging and educational Conifer Identification workshop on Saturday, March 1, 2025.
The event will feature two sessions:
- 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
- 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Have you ever wondered how to differentiate a Western Red Cedar from a Lawson Cypress or a yew from a young redwood?
This class will provide an introduction to the major conifer species found in our gardens, covering both native and exotic varieties. Participants will start indoors, examining sprigs for close-up details, and then head outside for a broader view of these majestic trees.
Please Note: The class will take place both indoors and outdoors, so attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly. The indoor location requires the use of stairs.
Registration: This class tends to fill up quickly, and pre-registration is required.
- Members: $25
- Non-members: $45
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature.
For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org.
