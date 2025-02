Kruckeberg Garden: Conifer Identification with Walt Bubelis - Saturday March 1, 2025

Conifer workshop

Photo courtesy Kruckeberg Botanic Garden

10:30 AM - 12:30 PM

1:30 PM - 3:30 PM





Members: $25

Non-members: $45







For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org

Are you ready to deepen your understanding of conifers?The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden invites nature enthusiasts of all levels to join Walt Bubelis, a retired horticulture professor from Edmonds College, for an engaging and educational Conifer Identification workshop on Saturday, March 1, 2025.The event will feature two sessions:Have you ever wondered how to differentiate a Western Red Cedar from a Lawson Cypress or a yew from a young redwood?This class will provide an introduction to the major conifer species found in our gardens, covering both native and exotic varieties. Participants will start indoors, examining sprigs for close-up details, and then head outside for a broader view of these majestic trees.Please Note: The class will take place both indoors and outdoors, so attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly. The indoor location requires the use of stairs.Registration: This class tends to fill up quickly, and pre-registration is required.You can register at: Conifer ID Workshop Registration The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature.