Avian flu and raw frozen cat food



Avian flu (bird flu/H5N1/HPAI) is starting to creep into the area. Health experts are alarmed that it has easily moved from birds to cows and from either to humans.





H5N1 is also transmitted in products from infected animals, particularly raw meat and raw milk.





Local pet food and product company Mud Bay is being proactive about protecting its feline customers from avian flu.





"Mud Bay did not purchase or sell any of the specific food lots connected to these deaths, but to reduce the risk of HPAI in cats, we have temporarily stopped selling the following products:

All raw frozen cat products that contain poultry meat.

All freeze-dried cat products that contain poultry meat except those that have been cooked to a temperature of 165 degrees or higher. "We are continuing to research HPAI, and we'll provide additional information on our website and in our stores as we learn it."





They have provided excellent information at this link.



So far, the incidence in humans is low, with only one death reported in the U.S. Harborview has started testing flu patients for bird flu as the symptoms are the same.









"Over the past two months the deaths of three cats have been attributed to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) contained in poultry-based raw frozen cat food.