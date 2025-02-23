Bright colors for a rainy day - The Lantern Festival





All photos by Claudia Meadows

The 4th annual Lantern Festival was held on Saturday, February 22, 2025 to celebrate the year of the snake.





ShoreLake Arts partnered with the City of Shoreline and the International Performing Arts non-profit for an energetic and colorful event at the Spartan Center.





There was music, crafts for the kids, and Lion dancers!







The Lion Dance started by showing the audience the dancers, who then put on the costume.







Not scary when you have seen what's inside the costume first!









Just the thing to wake you up on a cold and wet day!





This is an annual event so watch for it next year at the Lunar New Year.







