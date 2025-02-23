Bright colors for a rainy day - The Lantern Festival
Sunday, February 23, 2025
The 4th annual Lantern Festival was held on Saturday, February 22, 2025 to celebrate the year of the snake.
ShoreLake Arts partnered with the City of Shoreline and the International Performing Arts non-profit for an energetic and colorful event at the Spartan Center.
There was music, crafts for the kids, and Lion dancers!
Just the thing to wake you up on a cold and wet day!
This is an annual event so watch for it next year at the Lunar New Year.
