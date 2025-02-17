Shorecrest Boys Swim & Dive - District Champs and move on to State

Shorecrest boys swim / dive team

Led by Coach Scott Kelley, Saturday night the Scots swim and dive team came into the WesCo 3A district finals in a solid position to defend their title. Behind an unheard of 24 finals swims, Shorecrest pulled off their 5th district title in a row in comfortable fashion. Led by Coach Scott Kelley, Saturday night the Scots swim and dive team came into the WesCo 3A district finals in a solid position to defend their title. Behind an unheard of 24 finals swims, Shorecrest pulled off their 5th district title in a row in comfortable fashion.





Danny Stephenson, Ian Reece, Kason Kirkpatrick and Triston Serrano set a new meet record in the 200 Medley relay to start things off with a win and they never looked back.



Top finishers for the Scots were

Zander Muilenburg - 1st in the 200 FR and 2nd in the 500 FR,

- 1st in the 200 FR and 2nd in the 500 FR, Colton Stoecker - 1st in the 500 FR and 2nd in the 200 FR,

- 1st in the 500 FR and 2nd in the 200 FR, Ian Reece - 2nd in the 100 BR and 3rd in the 200 IM,

- 2nd in the 100 BR and 3rd in the 200 IM, Kason Kirkpatrick - 2nd in the 100 FL and 4th in the 50 FR,

- 2nd in the 100 FL and 4th in the 50 FR, Dash Jackson - 3rd in diving and

3rd in diving and Tristan Serrano - 3rd in both the 50 FR and 100 FR.

Shorecrest will send 11 participants to the state meet next weekend where they hope to compete for a top 4 finish in the 3A state championship. Shorecrest will send 11 participants to the state meet next weekend where they hope to compete for a top 4 finish in the 3A state championship.





Participants moving on to the state meet are Cole Bleeker, Deming Gates, Ian Ha, Dash Jackson, Kason Kirkpatrick, Zander Muilenburg, Edison Phillips, Ian Reece, Tristan Serrano, Danny Stephenson and Colt Stoecker.







This group of seniors have been undefeated in WesCo all four years in both dual meets and the District Championship.