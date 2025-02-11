High school students invited to compete in Youth Science Contest

Register now – submissions due by April 15













“This contest has been a huge success because it helps students not only analyze data but also use that knowledge to make a real impact,” said Jennifer Sabel, WTN manager. “Since we started, participation has more than tripled!”

How it works



Students can choose from three project tracks:

Health science: Analyze WTN data to find patterns, impacts, or disparities. Science communication: Use WTN data to highlight an important issue and create a message that raises awareness or drives action. Program and policy design: Develop a public policy proposal or collaborate with a local organization to improve a program using WTN tools and data.

Students can choose from three project tracks:

Health science: Analyze WTN data to find patterns, impacts, or disparities. Science communication: Use WTN data to highlight an important issue and create a message that raises awareness or drives action. Program and policy design: Develop a public policy proposal or collaborate with a local organization to improve a program using WTN tools and data.

Projects must include WTN data, an equity-focused analysis, clear communication with visuals, and a reflection on the process. This competition gives students the chance to explore health and environmental data from their own communities while sharpening their science and communication skills.





Students will have two months to complete their projects, from February 15 to April 15, 2025





How to enter



Students must register and submit their projects by midnight on April 15. More details, resources, and examples can be found on the WTN contest page.



Judging and awards



A panel of DOH public health experts will evaluate the projects, and winners will be announced in late May.





Winners will receive a plaque and have their work featured on DOH’s social media and WTN’s webpage. First-place winners will also get a mentoring session with an expert to help expand their project and gain professional insights.



WTN, a program of DOH, is dedicated to making public health data accessible. By providing health and environmental data, developing partnerships, and supporting data-driven decisions, WTN aims to improve health and equity across Washington.







OLYMPIA –The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) invites high school students from across the state to take part in the fourth annual Washington Tracking Network (WTN) Youth Science Contest.