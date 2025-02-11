Game Time mini-camp at the Teen Center during mid-winter break
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Join us at the Shoreline Teen Center (Richmond Highlands Rec Center, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133) for an action-packed minicamp during Mid-Winter Break!
Get ready for two days filled with your favorite gym games from Basketball and Dodgeball to Table Tennis and Billiards.
This is a great opportunity for those feeling pent-up during the dreary Winter days. Don't miss out - it's GAME TIME!
Tuesday and Wednesday of SSD mid winter break!
Register at shorelinewa.gov/register or using the QR code!
February 18 - 19, 2025
11am to 3pm
for youth 11 to 14 years old! (at least 6th grade)
Price:
- resident $72.80
- non-resident $87.35
