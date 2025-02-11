Game Time mini-camp at the Teen Center during mid-winter break

Get ready for two days filled with your favorite gym games from Basketball and Dodgeball to Table Tennis and Billiards.



Tuesday and Wednesday of SSD mid winter break!

February 18 - 19, 2025

11am to 3pm

for youth 11 to 14 years old! (at least 6th grade)





Price:

resident $72.80

non-resident $87.35 Questions? send an email to Hayden at



Register at





This is a great opportunity for those feeling pent-up during the dreary Winter days. Don't miss out - it's GAME TIME!