Game Time mini-camp at the Teen Center during mid-winter break

Tuesday, February 11, 2025


Join us at the Shoreline Teen Center (Richmond Highlands Rec Center, 16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133) for an action-packed minicamp during Mid-Winter Break! 

Get ready for two days filled with your favorite gym games from Basketball and Dodgeball to Table Tennis and Billiards. 

This is a great opportunity for those feeling pent-up during the dreary Winter days. Don't miss out - it's GAME TIME!

Tuesday and Wednesday of SSD mid winter break!
February 18 - 19, 2025
11am to 3pm
for youth 11 to 14 years old! (at least 6th grade)

Price: 
  • resident $72.80
  • non-resident $87.35
Questions? send an email to Hayden at hspevacek@shorelinewa.gov

Register at shorelinewa.gov/register or using the QR code!


Posted by DKH at 2:51 AM
