Join Wisdom Café sessions at Richmond Beach Library
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
|Wisdom Café
Sessions are free and no registration is required. The gatherings are held at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177.
Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request.
Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event.
Wisdom Café
The Power of Hope
Thursday, February 13, 2025
2-3:30pm
Wisdom Café: Caregiving
Yours, Mine, and Theirs
Thursday, March 13, 2025
2-3:30pm
Wisdom Café
Who Knows You?
Thursday, April 10, 2025
2-3:30pm
Wisdom Café
Learning Across Generations
Thursday, May 8, 2025
2-3:30pm
