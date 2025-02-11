Join Wisdom Café sessions at Richmond Beach Library

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Wisdom Café
Wisdom Cafés provide space for older adults to engage in ongoing and facilitated conversations about livability issues affecting all people as we grow.

Sessions are free and no registration is required. The gatherings are held at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177.

Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request. 

Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event.

Wisdom Café
The Power of Hope
Thursday, February 13, 2025
2-3:30pm

Wisdom Café: Caregiving
Yours, Mine, and Theirs
Thursday, March 13, 2025
2-3:30pm

Wisdom Café
Who Knows You?
Thursday, April 10, 2025
2-3:30pm

Wisdom Café
Learning Across Generations
Thursday, May 8, 2025
2-3:30pm


