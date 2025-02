Join Wisdom Café sessions at Richmond Beach Library

Wisdom Café Wisdom Cafés provide space for older adults to engage in ongoing and facilitated conversations about livability issues affecting all people as we grow. Wisdom Cafés provide space for older adults to engage in ongoing and facilitated conversations about livability issues affecting all people as we grow.





Sessions are free and no registration is required. The gatherings are held at the Richmond Beach Library 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177.





Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request.





Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event.





Wisdom CaféThe Power of Hope2-3:30pmWisdom Café: CaregivingYours, Mine, and Theirs2-3:30pmWisdom CaféWho Knows You?2-3:30pmWisdom CaféLearning Across Generations2-3:30pm