Send your valentine a singing telegram
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
The Seattle Seachordsmen chorus boasts several breakout group among the larger chorus. The Barbershop group has a special for Valentine's Day - a singing telegram!
Here’s what they are offering:
**Heartfelt Songs:** Choose from a selection of romantic and platonic favorites that will make their day unforgettable.
Here’s what they are offering:
**Heartfelt Songs:** Choose from a selection of romantic and platonic favorites that will make their day unforgettable.
- Let Me Call You Sweetheart
- I Just Called to Say I Love You
- You've Got a Friend in Me
- or select Quartet's Choice and hear one of these songs, or a special song they choose just for you!
**Beautiful Rose:** Every delivery includes a gorgeous rose to brighten their day!
Pricing Tiers:
- **Flexible Tier:** - $65 (your quartet will come sometime between 8am-8pm)
- **Priority Tier:** - $85 (choose a two-hour window for your quartet's arrival)
- **Premium Tier:** - $125 (choose a specific delivery time)
|Barbershop singers
Photo courtesy Seattle Seachordsmen
All proceeds will support our chorus and help us continue to create beautiful music together, and will help us contribute to the non-profits we support in the area.
Don’t miss out on this chance to spread joy and love in our community! Reserve your spot now, and let us help you make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!
0 comments:
Post a Comment