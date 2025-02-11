Send your valentine a singing telegram





Here’s what they are offering:

**Heartfelt Songs:** Choose from a selection of romantic and platonic favorites that will make their day unforgettable. The Seattle Seachordsmen chorus boasts several breakout group among the larger chorus. The Barbershop group has a special for Valentine's Day - a singing telegram!**Heartfelt Songs:** Choose from a selection of romantic and platonic favorites that will make their day unforgettable.

Let Me Call You Sweetheart

I Just Called to Say I Love You

You've Got a Friend in Me

or select Quartet's Choice and hear one of these songs, or a special song they choose just for you! **Personalized Card:** Each Singing Valentine comes with a lovely card where you can write your own message to make it even more special.

**Beautiful Rose:** Every delivery includes a gorgeous rose to brighten their day!

Pricing Tiers:

**Flexible Tier:** - $65 (your quartet will come sometime between 8am-8pm) **Priority Tier:** - $85 (choose a two-hour window for your quartet's arrival) **Premium Tier:** - $125 (choose a specific delivery time) Order here!



**Personalized Card:** Each Singing Valentine comes with a lovely card where you can write your own message to make it even more special.**Beautiful Rose:** Every delivery includes a gorgeous rose to brighten their day!Pricing Tiers:

Barbershop singers

Photo courtesy Seattle Seachordsmen

All proceeds will support our chorus and help us continue to create beautiful music together, and will help us contribute to the non-profits we support in the area. All proceeds will support our chorus and help us continue to create beautiful music together, and will help us contribute to the non-profits we support in the area.



Don’t miss out on this chance to spread joy and love in our community! Reserve your spot now, and let us help you make this Valentine’s Day one to remember!





