Calling Future Women in EMS & Fire

Tuesday, February 11, 2025


Are you a woman in King County passionate about public service and considering a career in EMS or firefighting? 

Don’t miss this FREE two-day hands-on workshop hosted by Bellevue Fire on April 12-13, 2025!

Experience a day in the life of a first responder
Learn how to navigate the hiring process
Network with female medics & firefighters
Must be 18 or older
Deadline to apply: March 16, 2025

Scan the QR code or sign up here

Got questions? Email futurewomenems@kingcounty.gov


Posted by DKH at 1:07 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  