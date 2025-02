Calling Future Women in EMS & Fire

Are you a woman in King County passionate about public service and considering a career in EMS or firefighting?





Don’t miss this FREE two-day hands-on workshop hosted by Bellevue Fire on April 12-13, 2025!







Experience a day in the life of a first responderLearn how to navigate the hiring processNetwork with female medics & firefightersMust be 18 or olderDeadline to apply: March 16, 2025Scan the QR code or sign up here