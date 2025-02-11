Calling Future Women in EMS & Fire
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Are you a woman in King County passionate about public service and considering a career in EMS or firefighting?
Don’t miss this FREE two-day hands-on workshop hosted by Bellevue Fire on April 12-13, 2025!
Experience a day in the life of a first responder
Learn how to navigate the hiring process
Network with female medics & firefighters
Must be 18 or older
Deadline to apply: March 16, 2025
Scan the QR code or sign up here
Got questions? Email futurewomenems@kingcounty.gov
0 comments:
Post a Comment