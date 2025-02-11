Washington State University (WSU) Honor Roll

Tuesday, February 11, 2025


With nearly 23,000 undergraduate students studying in more than 200 fields of study, Washington State University in eastern Washington is proud of its talented and diverse student body. The University is especially honored to recognize those students who stood out above the rest with their outstanding academic work.

These local students have been named to the Fall Semester 2024 Honor Roll

Lake Forest Park 

Lindsey Emma Muilenburg

Shoreline

Harper Lee Andresen
Scott Barton
Benjamin James Borgida
Spencer Taylor Brown
Benjamin Alexander Colby
Trevor Mitchell Cook
Dylan Patrick Dunn
Olivia Maureen Eckhardt
Brian Edward Elder
Jaylen Myles Freudenthal
Sydney Jane Friedman - Blixt
Michael Gronewold
Michelle Juliana Hawthorn
Sandra Patterson
Sophia Rose Pellitteri
Farzana Begum Rehman
Andre Hill Ricard
Ella Marie Root
Kayla Jordan Vandendyssel

Kenmore

Samantha Brewer
Isabel Cardenas Gordivas
Cameron Erika Enstrom
Marknisha Sanoe Hervol
Jake Thomas Lawson
Melanie Long
Riley Miggins
Tyler Michael Neher


