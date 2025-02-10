Ballots due today by 8pm
Monday, February 10, 2025
Kenmore
Kenmore City Hall
18120 68th Avenue NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Directions to Kenmore City Hall
Shoreline
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th Street
Shoreline, WA 98155
Directions to Shoreline Library
Shoreline Park & Ride
18821 Aurora Avenue N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Directions to Shoreline Park & Ride
Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Directions to Lake Forest Park City Hall
Lake City drop box
Lake City Library
12501 28th Avenue NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Directions to Lake City Library
Broadview/Greenwood drop box
Broadview Library
12755 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Directions to Broadview Library
Downtown drop box
King Street Box
The drop box at the King County Administration Building has been permanently moved to 2nd Avenue S between S Jackson Street and S King Street
(in front of the Kingdome Deli)
Corner of 2nd Avenue S and S King Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Directions to King Street Box
