Ballots due today by 8pm

Special election ballots are due today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 by 8pm.





Local drop boxes are at the 192nd Park n Ride lot, the Shoreline library at 175th and 3rd, LFP City Hall in Town Center, and Kenmore City Hall on 68th.





In North Seattle - the Lake City library and the Broadview library.





Your ballot must be in the box (not on it) by 8pm sharp.





If you mail your ballot - and we have very few blue mailboxes anymore - check the info on the box itself because your ballot has to be postmarked by 8pm.





If you need help voting, there is a Vote Center at Kenmore City Hall.





Kenmore Kenmore City Hall 18120 68th Avenue NE

Kenmore, WA 98028

Directions to Kenmore City Hall



Shoreline Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th Street

Shoreline, WA 98155

Directions to Shoreline Library

Shoreline Park & Ride 18821 Aurora Avenue N

Shoreline, WA 98133

Directions to Shoreline Park & Ride