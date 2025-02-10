Ballots due today by 8pm

Monday, February 10, 2025

Special election ballots are due today, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 by 8pm.

Local drop boxes are at the 192nd Park n Ride lot, the Shoreline library at 175th and 3rd, LFP City Hall in Town Center, and Kenmore City Hall on 68th.

In North Seattle - the Lake City library and the Broadview library.

Your ballot must be in the box (not on it) by 8pm sharp.

If you mail your ballot - and we have very few blue mailboxes anymore - check the info on the box itself because your ballot has to be postmarked by 8pm.

If you need help voting, there is a Vote Center at Kenmore City Hall.

Kenmore

Kenmore City Hall 

18120 68th Avenue NE
Kenmore, WA 98028
Directions to Kenmore City Hall 


Shoreline

Shoreline Library 

345 NE 175th Street
Shoreline, WA 98155
Directions to Shoreline Library 


Shoreline Park & Ride 

18821 Aurora Avenue N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Directions to Shoreline Park & Ride 

Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park City Hall 

17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Directions to Lake Forest Park City Hall 

Lake City drop box

Lake City Library 

12501 28th Avenue NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Directions to Lake City Library 

Broadview/Greenwood drop box

Broadview Library 

12755 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
Directions to Broadview Library 

Downtown drop box

King Street Box


The drop box at the King County Administration Building has been permanently moved to 2nd Avenue S between S Jackson Street and S King Street
(in front of the Kingdome Deli)

Corner of 2nd Avenue S and S King Street
Seattle, WA 98104
Directions to King Street Box 



