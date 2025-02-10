Travels with Charlie: Cascades Basking in Clear Sunlight with Fresh Snow

Cascades basking in the sunlight

Photo by Gordon Snyder

By Gordon Snyder



Caught this view from our neighborhood as Charlie and I headed somewhere? To the east, the Cascades were basking in the clear sunlight with their blanket of fresh snow. These mountains sure need more snow up there… And we don't have much snow around here.





Charlie was glad to be out

Photo by Gordon Snyder

We did find a little patch of snow but that's hardly enough to get Charlie's snow sniffing turned up. But, he was glad to be out there...





Nice to be out in this clean cold air. Get outside for a breath if you can.





Cheers,

Gordon Snyder





