Einstein team places 8th in Mathcounts competition

Monday, February 10, 2025

 
(L-R) Alex Wu, Yousef Khalil, Faith Yang, Zach Klontz, Leo Penney,
Madeleine Scheidt, Colin Ip, Corey Ip

Einstein Middle School Students joined another 18 schools from the greater Seattle area, including Shorecrest and Homeschooling students, competing in the Seattle Chapter of the national 41st Mathcounts competition.

The Einstein team placed 8th. Leo Penny achieved the highest score on the Einstein team at Mathcounts.

Both of our middle school teams placed ahead of some Seattle public schools with a much deeper tradition in the competition, as well as ahead of private schools.

Leading to the Seattle Chapter, Kellogg & Einstein middle school students have participated in three friendly Mathcounts simulations, organized during January weekends, from the collaboration of Math Clubs of Robert Eagle Staff MS, Hamilton MS, Einstein MS, Eckstein MS, Jane Addams MS, and Kellogg MS.

Kellogg MS math club / Einstein MS math club were launched in 2023 Fall as a middle school math enrichment opportunity organized by the Shoreline PTA council - Hi-Cap Advocacy committee 

Both teams have been exploring exciting introductions to complex math challenges with volunteer math coaches (John Clyde, Senja Filipi at Kellogg and Xiaoxi Ip at Einstein).

If you have questions or interest in participating in math club for next school year, please email KELmathclub@gmail.com or EINmathclub@gmail.com


