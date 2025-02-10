Shorewood Boys Wrestling - 2 District Champions, 6 State Qualifiers

L-R Yaphet Habtom, Masa Taura, Lukas Probizanski, Emi Olivera-Matias, Sky Klein, and Maximus Uckun. Photo by Tricia Norton

Top 5 placers would advance to the State Tournament later this month.



“We knew it would be an uphill climb,” said Coach Derek Norton, “we had only one number one seed going into the sub-regional Wesco South tournament. But I’m really proud of what we achieved today.”





Shorewood entered 23 wrestlers into the tournament. Seventeen of those wrestlers, including several of the junior varsity squad, had at least one win. Twelve Stormrays placed in the top 8.





Emi Olivera-Matias

Shorewood's two finalists both came out on top. At 106 lbs. Emi Olivera-Matias faced off against a familiar foe from Lynnwood. During the match, his opponent tried for the second time to roll through on a suicide tilt. Emi anticipated the action, shifted his hips, grabbed his opponent's head, and caught him square on his back for a surprise defensive pin.





Lukas Probizankski and Emi Olivera-Matias

At 190 lbs, Lukas Probizankski squared off against Larocca from Edmonds-Woodway. Lukas held a slim lead going into the 3rd period, then gave up a takedown. He quickly escaped, then took Larocca to his back for to recapture the lead and seal the victory.



Those who placed in the top 4 have punched their ticket to the Mat Classic State Tournament at the Tacoma Dome on February 20 and 21st. Matbeal Dinka placed 5th and will wrestle off with the 5th place WesCo North winner to claim the final 120lb spot at State.



Placers included:

8th place Ben Jenkins (215 lbs) and An Tran (132 lbs.)

7th place, Eli Jepsen (126 lbs)

6th place, Shreyas Bhattarai (113 lbs) and Kai Graham (157 lbs.)

5th place, Matbeal Dinka (120 lbs)

4th place, Yaphet Habtom (120 lbs.) and Sky Klein (144 lbs.)

3rd place Masa Taura (132 lbs) and Maximus Uckun (138 lbs)

1st place Emi Olivera-Matias (106 lbs) and Lukas Probizanski (190 lbs)

Matbeal Dinka placed 5th and will wrestle off with the 5th place WesCo North winner to claim the final 120lb spot at State.

On Saturday February 8, 2025 Shorewood boys wrestled at the District 1 3A tournament at Edmonds Woodway High School.