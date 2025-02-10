Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2025 with Irish Dance Open House and a free class for children
Monday, February 10, 2025
|Students at Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing
Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2025 with Irish Dance Open House
March 8, 2025
- 1:00-1:30 (4-6 year olds)
- 1:45-2:015 (7-12 year olds)
Step into the world of rhythm and tradition with this experience for youth!
At the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing, dancers experience the harmony between traditional Irish music and dance and learn the traditional, artistic and competitive aspects of this dance form.
“Irish dancing is a tradition going back generations but was elevated in direct rebellion of English oppression. It became an integral part of Irish identity, and after the rise of Riverdance - which is coming to Seattle in May - became a beloved dance form worldwide for all individuals, regardless of Irish heritage.” said head teacher and owner, Lauren Carroll-Bolger.
This open house welcomes all our community to experience Irish culture in America for St. Patrick’s Day. Details can be found below, and free registration is required for participation.
Location:
Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance
6121 176th St SW, Lynnwood WA 98036
Register here
Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger at carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com for more information.
Carroll-Henderson School, an Irish dancing school focusing on traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dancing for all dancers ages 1.5+ is open for fall registration now.
See website for more details.
