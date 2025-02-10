Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2025 with Irish Dance Open House and a free class for children

Monday, February 10, 2025

Students at Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day 2025 with Irish Dance Open House

March 8, 2025
  • 1:00-1:30 (4-6 year olds)
  • 1:45-2:015 (7-12 year olds)
Our favorite Irish holiday is fast approaching, and local Lynnwood and Edmonds school, the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with free open Irish dancing classes for all ages. 

Step into the world of rhythm and tradition with this experience for youth!

“Irish dancing is a tradition going back generations but was elevated in direct rebellion of English oppression. It became an integral part of Irish identity, and after the rise of Riverdance - which is coming to Seattle in May - became a beloved dance form worldwide for all individuals, regardless of Irish heritage.” said head teacher and owner, Lauren Carroll-Bolger.

At the Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dancing, dancers experience the harmony between traditional Irish music and dance and learn the traditional, artistic and competitive aspects of this dance form. 

This open house welcomes all our community to experience Irish culture in America for St. Patrick’s Day. Details can be found below, and free registration is required for participation.

Location:

Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance
6121 176th St SW, Lynnwood WA 98036

Register here

Contact Lauren Carroll-Bolger at carrollhendersonsid@gmail.com for more information.

Carroll-Henderson School, an Irish dancing school focusing on traditional, artistic, and competitive Irish dancing for all dancers ages 1.5+ is open for fall registration now. 

See website for more details.


