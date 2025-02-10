Free yoga class at local King county libraries
Monday, February 10, 2025
On March 15, 2025 popular yoga instructor Heidi Lynné will return to the Bothell Library with Saturday Stretch at the Library.
The session meets from 11:30am – 12:30pm and registration will begin on February 22nd.
After that there will be Saturday Stretch classes at our other local libraries:
- April 5 at 12noon at the Shoreline Library
- April 19 at 11:30am at the Lake Forest Park Library
- May 10 at 11:30am at the Bothell Library
- May 31 at 11:30am at the Richmond Beach Library
Thanks to King County Library for offering free classes to the community.
