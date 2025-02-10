Free yoga class at local King county libraries



On March 15, 2025 popular yoga instructor Heidi Lynné will return to the Bothell Library with Saturday Stretch at the Library.





The session meets from 11:30am – 12:30pm and registration will begin on February 22nd.





After that there will be Saturday Stretch classes at our other local libraries:

Thanks to King County Library for offering free classes to the community.







