Hear about rights for students with disabilities at free online session February 26, 2025



Eastside CHADD will hold a free online session with Special Education Attorney, Nicholle Mineiro, who will explain "A Parent Guide to FBAs and BIPs for Students with Disabilities."





Learn the basics about what an FBA and BIP is, when and how to request one, how they can help, and current legal guidelines.





Nicholle Mineiro has devoted her practice to securing the rights of students with disabilities. She once sat at the IEP table as a public school educator and parent, and brings that experience and compassion to her work today.





She zealously advocates for children and youth rights in court, and is a trusted guide for families seeking better special education services.





Ms. Miniero also serves the community working towards education public policy and legislative reform in Washington state, as well as training attorneys, parents and community members to advocate for the education rights of children and youth.









To register, please

1. Write “Parent Guide“ in the subject line. 2. Your first and last name 3. Your Eastside CHADD membership number (If you’re a member of Eastside CHADD) 4. Email address to receive the ZOOM link (Only if it's different than the one you used to register) 5. Telephone number so we can contact you quickly in case of schedule changes



More information here





Zoom link will be sent on February 24th. If you have still not received your Zoom link on February 24th, please immediately email info@Eastside-CHADD.org to be sent a link.

Register for our free Zoom meeting on Wednesday, February 26 from 7 to 8:30pm.Functional Behavior Assessments (FBA) and Behavior Intervention Plans (BIP) can be important tools in the toolbox for supporting student behavior, helping prevent excessive discipline or exclusion from the classroom, and improving academic outcomes.