2024 Lake Forest Park Water District Water Protector Award to Dana Campbell

(L-R) Alan Kerley, General Manager.; Dana Campbell, LFPWD 2024 Water Protector recipient; Commissioners Bill Donahue, Eli Zehner, David Hammond.

Photo courtesy LFPWD

Customers of Lake Forest Park Water District enjoy untreated well water because they pump from an aquifer that has consistently produced an adequate supply of quality water. They value this resource and each year the district recognizes someone who has made a prominent effort to protect it. Customers of Lake Forest Park Water District enjoy untreated well water because they pump from an aquifer that has consistently produced an adequate supply of quality water. They value this resource and each year the district recognizes someone who has made a prominent effort to protect it.





Her wordsmithing of the final adopted plan was needed and notably sensitive to varying perspectives of climate change.



During the past year, Dana completed Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group’s Community Action Training School (CATS) for the Cedar/Sammamish Watershed (WRIA-8).





Dana promoting the Climate Hub in Town Center

Photo courtesy LFPWD

Dana’s Stewardship Action Project, or ‘thesis,’ included planning and community member organization to make possible her bold vision of establishing a Lake Forest Park Climate Hub at the Town Center. Dana’s Stewardship Action Project, or ‘thesis,’ included planning and community member organization to make possible her bold vision of establishing a Lake Forest Park Climate Hub at the Town Center.



From Mid-Sound Fisheries

The Hub will be a physical space, including a mural in the Lake Forest Park Town Center, for generating public awareness of climate impacts on the Lake Forest Park natural environment, the many actions that are taking place in the community, and opportunities to get involved and connected as individuals and/or as part of the teams that are making a difference. Dana’s selflessness, positivity, and leadership were on full display at the Hub’s inaugural community event. She helped organize and mobilize multiple community advocacy groups, a few elected officials from local governments, and two state representatives. Dana’s efforts are already paying dividends by bringing members of our community together.

We are fortunate to have Dana as a vocal and contributing leader of our community. Her actions continually reflect the values embodied by Water Protectors.

LFPWD Commissioners Dave Hammond, Eli Zehner, Bill Donahue, our General Manager Alan Kerley, our District staff and community thank Dana for her service.





The 2024 Water Protector Award is presented to“In Recognition of your Efforts to Protect the Environment through Community Action and Collaboration.”Dana Campbell is a great contributor to Lake Forest Park Water District and our greater community.Dana has served steadfastly on the District’s Citizen Advisory Committee. Given her participation in other community groups, she brings and shares valuable perspectives.She has served separately on both the District’s and City’s Climate Action Committees. Dana was instrumental in helping craft the District’s Climate Action Plan. While the document is a continual work-in-progress, her teamwork helped establish the foundations of the plan and identify early goals.