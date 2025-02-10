Drunk driver arrested in Kenmore after plowing into yard of a residence
Monday, February 10, 2025
|Drunk driver arrested after collision in Kenmore
Photo courtesy Kenmore police
Officers in Kenmore arrested a DUI driver along 70th Ave NE after he drove into the yard of a residence the first of the month.
Unfortunately, this was not the only alcohol-related collision in the region.
Officers would really prefer that drunks not get behind the wheel.
Here is information about drunk driving but the people who will pay attention are not the people who are driving drunk.
--DKH
