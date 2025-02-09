WeatherWatcher: Snow Report and the Forecast

1.5 inches of snow Thursday February 6, 2025

Photo by Lee Lageschulte A week of mildly cold weather, overnight snows, and daytime thaws.





I think that best sums up the winter weather this week. Thursday was our most impactful day with around 1.5 inches of snow accumulated by morning. Each afternoon has warmed up well above freezing, melting most of the snow off the roads before evening.





Below is a graph of daily high and low temperatures for February to date at the Northridge station:





Our typical average temperature for the first 8 days of February is 41.1°F.





This year we are at 35.0°F so we are averaging just over 6 degrees colder than normal.





National Weather Service has been issuing a series of cold weather advisories, with the latest one in effect from Monday at 6pm to Wednesday at 10am PST.





Note that these are different from a winter weather advisory in that it is only cold temperatures expected as our primary hazard.





Forecast: We have calm weather for the next several days with clear skies, very cold nights, and daytime temperatures near 40°F.





Lows are expected to drop to the low to mid 20's with maybe a recording in the upper teens Monday night or Tuesday night.





Our next weathermaker is expected to brush by the state to the south Thursday and Friday. There is still significant uncertainty with the track of that storm, but most models show it tracking too far south to send any precipitation our way.





So, at this time, I'm going to say we have a slight chance of another snow event around Thursday or Friday this week.





Once we get past Friday, temperatures are expected to start moderating and transitioning back to our usual above freezing weather with passing rain events.





A larger storm is expected next Sunday to bring plenty of rain to the area.





