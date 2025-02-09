Seattle Area Feline Rescue launches 2025 Photo Contest: Celebrate your cat and support rescue kitties



Shoreline, WA – Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe Rescue) is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2nd Annual Cat Photo Contest





Following last year’s success, which raised an aMEOWzing $30,000, this year’s contest is back to bring the community together in a fun and meaningful way—all in support of Rescue cats.



Running throughout February, this event is a wonderful way to celebrate the special bond between cats and their humans.





Whether your feline friend is a playful kitten, a dignified senior, or the ultimate lap cat, their photo can help save lives!





Each entry and vote not only showcases the love we have for our pets but also provides vital care, shelter, and second chances to kitties in need.

How to Participate

Enter the contest by uploading a photo of your cat with a $20 entry fee—100% of which supports the kitties at SAFe Rescue

Vote for your favorite cats! Every $1 donation = 1 vote

All entries and votes must be submitted through the official contest website: gogophotocontest.com/saferescue

Vote as many times as you’d like—every entry and vote helps kitties in need!

Contest closes at 11:59 PM PT on Friday, February 28, 2025

At the end of the contest, the top-voted kitties will win fabulous prizes, including a hand-crafted pet portrait by At the end of the contest, the top-voted kitties will win fabulous prizes, including a hand-crafted pet portrait by Sadie Pie Designs , a poster featured in SAFe Rescue’s Adoption Center, and a coveted spot in the 2025 SAFe Rescue Collectible Playing Card Deck.





And of course, every cat that enters will be celebrated by the SAFe community!



Don’t miss this chance to share your cat’s charm while making a difference! Whether you enter, vote, or spread the word, your support helps give homeless cats the love and care they deserve.









All proceeds from the contest directly support SAFe Rescue’s mission to take in homeless cats, give them the care they need, find them loving homes, and support their human companions.



Learn more, enter the contest, or vote here Join the fun and enter today!





About Safe Rescue



SAFe Rescue takes in homeless cats and kittens, gives them the care they need, finds them loving homes, and supports their human companions.





Nearly 2,000 felines, including seniors and special needs cats, find homes through SAFe during a typical year as people in search of new friends visit our Adoption Center.





An extensive network of community volunteers and foster families helps the Rescue carry out its mission and save more lives. SAFe Rescue is a non-profit, no-kill rescue, 501c3 #91-2041961.







