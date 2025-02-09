Shoreline homeschooler qualifies for state MathCounts competition

Violet Cammeresi at Mathcounts competition

Congratulations to the Kellogg math team on their qualification for state at last weekend's Seattle Chapter MATHCOUNTS competition!





Also competing last weekend was Shoreline homeschooler Violet Cammeresi.





Violet placed 20th in the competition, making her one of the 16 students competing as individuals to qualify for state.





Violet, now an 8th grader, has participated in several middle school math competitions by herself and on teams with homeschoolers.





She was happy to connect with the other Shoreline mathletes at the recent tournament and is looking forward to practicing with them for the upcoming state competition.







