Owners of Pilgrim Coffeehouse ask for public's help in apprehending burglars who broke into the new shop
Sunday, February 9, 2025
|Pilgrim Coffeehouse
Photo courtesy Pilgram Coffeehouse
Burglars broke in the front door and took the cash drawer, safe, and iPAD.
Carpenter said, "If we have any neighbors around the 180th and Midvale Avenue vicinity with cameras, whoever broke in carried things away with a big black plastic tub.
"Love to have some front porch camera Warriors find these guys."
The coffee shop was open throughout the day Saturday but accepting credit cards only.
