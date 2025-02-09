Owners of Pilgrim Coffeehouse ask for public's help in apprehending burglars who broke into the new shop

Sunday, February 9, 2025

Pilgrim Coffeehouse
Photo courtesy Pilgram Coffeehouse
Keith Carpenter, owner of Pilgrim Coffeehouse, at the Geo Apartments, 17990 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133, reported on social media Saturday that the shop was burglarized Friday night, February 7, 2025, after being open less than a week.

Burglars broke in the front door and took the cash drawer, safe, and iPAD.

Carpenter said, "If we have any neighbors around the 180th and Midvale Avenue vicinity with cameras, whoever broke in carried things away with a big black plastic tub.

"Love to have some front porch camera Warriors find these guys."

The coffee shop was open throughout the day Saturday but accepting credit cards only.



