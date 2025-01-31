Local Business Spotlight: Grand opening Saturday for Pilgrim Coffee

Photo by Kate Ledbetter Local Business Spotlight in partnership with Local Business Spotlight in partnership with DestinationShoreline.com



There’s nothing quite like the aroma of fresh coffee in a cozy neighborhood café, and Shoreline is about to welcome a new local favorite!





Pilgrim Coffeehouse, known for its commitment to quality and community, is opening its third location right here in Shoreline on February 1, 2025.





With a passion for creating a welcoming space for coffee lovers and neighbors alike, Pilgrim Coffeehouse is more than just a place to grab a cup—it’s a gathering place where relationships are built, and dreams are brewed.



A Dream Turned Reality





Pilgrim Coffeehouse started with a simple yet powerful dream—to create a space where people could come together over great coffee. As the business approaches its fourth anniversary, the opening of the new Shoreline location marks an exciting milestone in its journey of fostering community connections, one cup at a time.



What Makes Pilgrim Coffeehouse Special?





At Pilgrim, the focus is on more than just great coffee—it’s about intentionality, integrity, generosity, and quality in every interaction.





They take pride in not only providing excellent customer service but also roasting all of their beans right here in North Seattle. What’s more, they maintain direct relationships with many of their farmers overseas, ensuring ethical sourcing and a deep-rooted commitment to sustainability.



Why Shoreline?





Shoreline is home to an amazing network of small businesses, and Pilgrim Coffeehouse is thrilled to join the community.





As a business that values supporting local entrepreneurs and unique experiences, they’re excited to build relationships with neighboring businesses and customers alike. They saw a need for locally roasted, high-quality coffee in Shoreline, and they’re here to fill it.



Exciting Future Ahead





Pilgrim Coffeehouse is just getting started in Shoreline, but their vision extends beyond a single café. As they continue to grow, their goal is to deepen their community ties, expand their offerings, and keep providing a space where people can connect over exceptional coffee.



Grand Opening – Join the Celebration!





Be one of the first to experience the newest Pilgrim Coffeehouse location! They’re kicking things off with a Grand Opening event on February 1st at 8am.









Visit Pilgrim Coffeehouse in Shoreline

Address: 17990 Midvale Ave N, Shoreline

Website: PilgrimCoffeehouse.com

Social Media: @Pilgrimcoffeehouse_GEO Come for the coffee, stay for the community. See you at Pilgrim Coffeehouse!



--Kate Ledbetter








