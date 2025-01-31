Restaurant Review: Fire & The Feast

Fire & The Feast





Located in the heart of downtown Edmonds, it replaced the relocated Epulo, with ambition to match or exceed its predecessor.





It is dark, cozy and intimate with dark wood furniture, accented by shrubbery – reminds me of a grotto.





At a glance, it is contemporary Italian, with locally-sourced PNW ingredients, and intends to bring a taste of Italy to your table.





It should be noted that the pizza dough is made from scratch, as is the in-house pasta with the Arcobaleno pasta machine.





It is a blend of traditional and innovative culinary styles, executed with flair and skill. Italian cuisine is regional because it uses local ingredients, and this kitchen attempts to emulate in a loving homage.





Some of the more eye-catching and interesting ingredients are polenta, chicory, ricotta, prosciutto, burrata, conserva, arugula, bagna cauda, fennel, labneh, coriander, agrodolce, pecorino romano, capers, truffles, arils, pancetta, pangrattato, gorgonzola, confit, besciamella, fontina, gremolata, kale, sage, leeks, tending towards the vegetarian, but is reluctantly omnivore.





Available starters are focaccia, meatballs, calamari, bruschetta, prosciutto/burrata, Brussels sprouts, clams, carrots, olives.





Salads are Caesar, truffle/prosciutto, beet/burrata.





Starch selections are rigatoni, bucatini, linguine, polenta, risotto, paired with Bolognese, carbonara, clams, shrimp.





The pizza choices are of course not ordinary, namely potato/squash, pear/gorgonzola, Margherita, pepperoni/honey, mushroom/salciccia, prosciutto/arugula/fig.





After the Primi comes the Secondi, which are short rib, Osso Buco, chicken Marsala, scallops, veg lasagna, truffle risotto.





Then there must be Dolci, represented by Tiramisu, crostata, budino, gelato, affogato. There is a bar to serve wine, cocktails, mocktails, beer and cider.







It certainly has a mysterious name, but there is no mystery to the feast that emerges from the fire, artistically presented. It does not disappoint.

-TCA









(425) 549-2852This relative newcomer (about 5 years old) professes Pacific Northwest ingredients with Italian artistry.