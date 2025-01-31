Gavin Dalziel, All-American





Linfield, in McMinnville, Oregon, with an enrollment of around 1,800 students, has long been the West Coast juggernaut of D-3 football teams, with four National Championships and 33 postseason appearances.





During Dalziel's time there, the team compiled a record of 39 wins and 5 losses.





He etched his name in the school's record book, finishing his career ranked third in school history for points scored (267), second in Points After Touchdown (168), and third in Field Goals (33), only one behind the tied leaders.



He is the son of Shorecrest girls soccer coach and Kellogg PE teacher, Mindy Dalziel, and the Shoreline School District Athletic Director, Don Dalziel. His sister Darci is a soccer-playing freshman at St. Martins. He possesses his mom's sunny disposition and his dad's energetic can-do attitude.



In the classroom, Dalziel sports a robust 3.94 GPA, majoring in Exercise Science and Secondary Education. He aspires to follow in his parents' career footsteps.



Dalziel told the SAN,





"After graduation, I plan on moving back up north to look for Physical Education jobs in the area. I can’t be too picky as it can be a challenge to get P.E. jobs so I’m looking for any grade level (elementary, middle or high school). I’d also love to get into coaching."



"As for going to Linfield, it was the best decision I could have made. "From the football side of things, going to a powerhouse Division 3 school was a perfect opportunity as I was able to compete for a starting spot right away and ultimately earn the job for 3 straight seasons. "I also still got to travel and play the best teams in Division 3 from states like Alabama, Ohio, Wisconsin, and California. "Linfield has small class sizes, something I didn’t know if I wanted but now completely value. "I have made great connections with almost all of my professors who I see more as mentors rather than teachers. They have provided me opportunities to be their TA’s or tutor for their classes while also supporting me in my own academic endeavors. Linfield has been a great fit for me academically!"



In addition, he has been recognized as a Regional Academic All-American.Dalziel has been the place kicker for the Linfield University Wildcats the last four years.