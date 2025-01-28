AG Nick Brown: State and local law enforcement cannot be commandeered for Federal immigration enforcement
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Attorney General Nick Brown, along with the attorneys general of California, New York, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Mexico, Rhode Island and Vermont, recently issued a joint statement addressing a memorandum from a Trump political appointee at the U.S. Department of Justice addressing state and local involvement in federal immigration enforcement:
“It is well-established — through longstanding Supreme Court precedent — that the U.S. Constitution prevents the federal government from commandeering states to enforce federal laws.
"While the federal government may use its own resources for federal immigration enforcement, the court ruled in Printz v. United States that the federal government cannot ‘impress into its service — and at no cost to itself — the police officers of the 50 States.’
This balance of power between the federal government and state governments is a touchstone of our American system of federalism.
0 comments:
Post a Comment