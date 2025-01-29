Hillwood soccer girls GU12 team win the Seattle Youth Soccer Association tournament

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

The Lava Girls win the Seattle Youth Soccer Assn tournament

On Saturday, December 21, 2024 our local Hillwood Soccer girls GU12 team, the Lava Girls, won the Seattle Youth Soccer Association tournament!! 

They battled through seven games, including coming back from one loss, to take home the trophy.

All of the players are Shoreline residents, and all three of the coaches are very involved parents. Head coach is Hoss Hostetler.

The team will be celebrated at the Hillwood Soccer Club Celebration on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 6:00pm at Einstein Middle School 19343 3rd Ave NW, Shoreline, WA 98177


