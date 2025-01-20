New Stream Stewardship Guide from King Conservation District (KCD)

Monday, January 20, 2025

Stream Stewardship Guide
Many people contact KCD for help transitioning their weedy or overgrown freshwater shoreline to a vibrant and diverse ecosystem of native plants. 

And while our Riparian Restoration Team and Washington Conservation Corps Crew is hard at work on many of these projects across King County some people want to know how they can tackle a project themselves!

This self-paced online learning module not only walks you through the steps necessary to restore a streamside, but has resources dedicated to 
  • if and when to hire professional help
  • what types of activities need a permit
  • and how to create a plan that meets your needs and abilities
While the guide is focused on streamside restoration it can be used by anyone interested in transitioning a weedy area to native cover.



