Olympic Fly Fishers welcome Pat Dorsey to their February 11, 2025 meeting
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.
Mr Dorsey will speak on “Fly Fishing Colorado’s Best Tailwaters”.
This is going to be a fun, info packed evening. Expect to walk away with plenty of tips and inspiration for your next trip.
Club meetings are free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting is from 6-8pm.
For more information on Pat Dorsey or the Olympic Fly Fishers visit our website olympicflyfishers.com.
