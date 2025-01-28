Olympic Fly Fishers welcome Pat Dorsey to their February 11, 2025 meeting

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

The Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds proudly present world class fly fishing guide, author and fly tyer Pat Dorsey as our guest speaker on Tuesday evening February 11, 2025 at the Lake Ballinger Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace

Mr Dorsey will speak on “Fly Fishing Colorado’s Best Tailwaters”.

This is going to be a fun, info packed evening. Expect to walk away with plenty of tips and inspiration for your next trip.

Club meetings are free and open to the public. No tickets are required. The doors open at 5:30pm and the meeting is from 6-8pm.

For more information on Pat Dorsey or the Olympic Fly Fishers visit our website olympicflyfishers.com.


