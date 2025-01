Reflections Student Artist Reception & Showcase Wednesday January 22, 2025 at the Shoreline Center

The National PTA Reflections Arts Recognition Program Student Artist Reception & Showcase hosted by the Shoreline School District will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2025 from 6:15 – 7:45pm at the Shoreline Room at the north end of the Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Parking/Entrance: North end of the building



Explore incredible works of visual art, music, film, literature, photography, and dance from talented K-12 student artists.





Welcome comments at 6:45 and 7:15pm.





This year’s theme: Accepting Imperfection



Celebrate the creativity and dedication of our students!