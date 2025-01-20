Reflections Student Artist Reception & Showcase Wednesday January 22, 2025 at the Shoreline Center
Monday, January 20, 2025
Shoreline Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
Parking/Entrance: North end of the building
Explore incredible works of visual art, music, film, literature, photography, and dance from talented K-12 student artists.
Welcome comments at 6:45 and 7:15pm.
This year’s theme: Accepting Imperfection
Celebrate the creativity and dedication of our students!
