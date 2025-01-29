Olympic Ballet Theatre presents: Debuts

Wednesday, January 29, 2025

OBT trainee Trinity Isidore in “Keep Me In Mind” by Eva Stone, Debuts 2024.
Photographed by Into Dust Photography

The Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Debuts
Saturday February 15 at 7:00pm and Sunday February 16, 2025 at 5:00pm
at the Edmonds Center for the Arts 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds WA 98020

This vibrant double-bill features bold new works by acclaimed contemporary choreographers Christopher Stowell and Nadja Saidakova, offering an exquisite blend of artistry and innovation:
  • Mendelssohn Dances by Christopher Stowell
  • OBT premiere by Nadja Saidakova
With classical elegance, captivating musical scores, and visionary creativity, Debuts promises an unforgettable evening of dance.

Purchase tickets here:
Estimated Performance Length: 1 hour, 30 minutes.
(Including one 15 minute intermission)

Ticket Price: $24–$47
(varies by age and seating location)


