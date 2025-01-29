Olympic Ballet Theatre presents: Debuts
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
|OBT trainee Trinity Isidore in “Keep Me In Mind” by Eva Stone, Debuts 2024.
Photographed by Into Dust Photography
The Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Debuts
Saturday February 15 at 7:00pm and Sunday February 16, 2025 at 5:00pm
at the Edmonds Center for the Arts 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds WA 98020
This vibrant double-bill features bold new works by acclaimed contemporary choreographers Christopher Stowell and Nadja Saidakova, offering an exquisite blend of artistry and innovation:
- Mendelssohn Dances by Christopher Stowell
- OBT premiere by Nadja Saidakova
Purchase tickets here:
(Including one 15 minute intermission)
Ticket Price: $24–$47
(varies by age and seating location)
