Shoreline PTA Council Reflections awards

The PTA Reflections contest is a national arts competition that starts with each PTA unit. Students submit their art work at their local school. The winners advance to the council level. Winners at the council level advance to the state competition. Winners from state are entered in the national contest.





From the viewpoint of PTA, everyone who enters is a winner, exploring a theme - this year "Accepting Imperfection," and expressing it in the media of their choice.





First place winners

Photo courtesy Shoreline PTA Council

Judging is by category and age of the artist. Judging is by category and age of the artist.









The submissions these artists shared with us were beautiful and powerful, and they should all feel proud!



This program is only possible because of the incredible volunteers who step up to chair local unit Art Reflection positions! They not only manage the submissions but also look for ways to make this program accessible to all students!





Shoreline PTA Council Chair Jenny Boyle Penney presenting award to a first place finalist

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Additionally, we profoundly thank and appreciate Shoreline PTA Council Chair Jenny Boyle Penney! She put in immense time and effort to support local Reflections Chairs, coordinate district-level submissions, judging, and awards, and, of course, plan and host our beautiful celebration of student artists on Wednesday. Without her leadership, this year's event would not have been the success it was! Additionally, we profoundly thank and appreciate Shoreline PTA Council Chair Jenny Boyle Penney! She put in immense time and effort to support local Reflections Chairs, coordinate district-level submissions, judging, and awards, and, of course, plan and host our beautiful celebration of student artists on Wednesday. Without her leadership, this year's event would not have been the success it was!





Below are the finalists who will move to the state level:





1st Place

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Briarcrest Briarcrest

Saron Desta - The Human Condition (Visual Arts)

Izzy Lin - Accepting Imperfections "Kait the Cat" (Literature) Cascade K-8

Amanda Sturm - MY ADHD Song (Literature) Echo Lake

Debra Yang - Beauties in an Imperfect World (Visual Arts) 2nd place finalist

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Einstein Einstein Zoey Gould - Colors of Emotion (Film Production)

Defne Basarir - Candlelight (Literature)

Caleb Buker - Right But Wrong (Music Composition)

Daphne Goedde - Mistakes Worth Making (Music Composition)

Savannah Korb - The Dragon Mask (Visual Arts)

Faith Yang - My ITP Journey (Visual Arts) Highland Terrace

Renzo Chan - Happy Thoughts (Visual Arts) Aaradhya Narayanan - Kintsugi Bowl (Visual Arts)

Meridian Park Meridian Park Justus Lomboy - My Reflections 2024 (Film Production)

Mckayla Hong - Raining Imperfections (Literature)

Gavin Gault - Home Again (Literature)

Finn Johnson - Angel of Imperfection (Literature)

Matias Porras - Mistakes (Literature)

Leonard Bach Hoang - I learn from mistakes (Visual Arts)

Sooyoung Choi - The Muse of Art Falling Upon Me (Visual Arts)

Rav Fromwiller - A finished map is better than a perfect map (Visual Arts)

Aaradhya Narayanan - Kintsugi Bowl (Visual Arts)

Ridgecrest Ridgecrest Sam Marshall - I'm Not Perfect (Literature)

Adon Semere - Accepting Imperfections: Jamila's Journey (Literature)

Evelyn Strunk - The Talent Show (Literature)

Juniper Henry - Join with Gold (Visual Arts)

Audrina Hills - My First Quilt (Visual Arts)

Jayden Jones - Shoot for Your Dreams (Visual Arts) Shorecrest

Inga Johnson - How the mask breaks (Visual Arts)

Illiana Larios - Light within the darkness (Visual Arts) Shorewood

Ivy Ren - Languid Reflections (Visual Arts) Ga briel T. Rice - New Growth from Old Growth (Photography)

Syre Syre Gabriel T. Rice - New Growth from Old Growth (Photography) Proud mom

Photo by Claudia Meadows

Additional winners from district-level judging as well as Wednesday's People's Choice Award:



Cascade K-8Echo LakeHighland TerraceShorecrestShorewood3 top-scoring artists from the panel of judges

1st Place - Sooyoung Choi (5th grade, Meridian Park Elementary

The Muse of Art Falling Upon Me





2nd Place - Inga C. Johnston (10th grade, Shorecrest High School)

How the Mask Breaks - Visual Arts





3rd Place - Ivy Ren (10th grade, Shorewood High School)

"Languid Reflections" - Visual Arts





People's Choice

Sylas Fusman-Fleming

The Day I Messed Up - Visual Arts

A visual story in book form of the many drafts it took to improve his drawing of an alien







164 Shoreline and LFP student artists submitted Art Reflections pieces this year with 100% participation across our district.