Shoreline PTA Council Reflections awards
Sunday, January 26, 2025
The PTA Reflections contest is a national arts competition that starts with each PTA unit. Students submit their art work at their local school. The winners advance to the council level. Winners at the council level advance to the state competition. Winners from state are entered in the national contest.
From the viewpoint of PTA, everyone who enters is a winner, exploring a theme - this year "Accepting Imperfection," and expressing it in the media of their choice.
|First place winners
Photo courtesy Shoreline PTA Council
Judging is by category and age of the artist.
164 Shoreline and LFP student artists submitted Art Reflections pieces this year with 100% participation across our district.
The submissions these artists shared with us were beautiful and powerful, and they should all feel proud!
This program is only possible because of the incredible volunteers who step up to chair local unit Art Reflection positions! They not only manage the submissions but also look for ways to make this program accessible to all students!
|Shoreline PTA Council Chair Jenny Boyle Penney presenting award to a first place finalist
Photo by Claudia Meadows
Additionally, we profoundly thank and appreciate Shoreline PTA Council Chair Jenny Boyle Penney! She put in immense time and effort to support local Reflections Chairs, coordinate district-level submissions, judging, and awards, and, of course, plan and host our beautiful celebration of student artists on Wednesday. Without her leadership, this year's event would not have been the success it was!
Below are the finalists who will move to the state level:
- Saron Desta - The Human Condition (Visual Arts)
- Izzy Lin - Accepting Imperfections "Kait the Cat" (Literature)
- Amanda Sturm - MY ADHD Song (Literature)
- Debra Yang - Beauties in an Imperfect World (Visual Arts)
- Zoey Gould - Colors of Emotion (Film Production)
- Defne Basarir - Candlelight (Literature)
- Caleb Buker - Right But Wrong (Music Composition)
- Daphne Goedde - Mistakes Worth Making (Music Composition)
- Savannah Korb - The Dragon Mask (Visual Arts)
- Faith Yang - My ITP Journey (Visual Arts)
- Renzo Chan - Happy Thoughts (Visual Arts)
- Justus Lomboy - My Reflections 2024 (Film Production)
- Mckayla Hong - Raining Imperfections (Literature)
- Gavin Gault - Home Again (Literature)
- Finn Johnson - Angel of Imperfection (Literature)
- Matias Porras - Mistakes (Literature)
- Leonard Bach Hoang - I learn from mistakes (Visual Arts)
- Sooyoung Choi - The Muse of Art Falling Upon Me (Visual Arts)
- Rav Fromwiller - A finished map is better than a perfect map (Visual Arts)
- Aaradhya Narayanan - Kintsugi Bowl (Visual Arts)
- Sam Marshall - I'm Not Perfect (Literature)
- Adon Semere - Accepting Imperfections: Jamila's Journey (Literature)
- Evelyn Strunk - The Talent Show (Literature)
- Juniper Henry - Join with Gold (Visual Arts)
- Audrina Hills - My First Quilt (Visual Arts)
- Jayden Jones - Shoot for Your Dreams (Visual Arts)
- Inga Johnson - How the mask breaks (Visual Arts)
- Illiana Larios - Light within the darkness (Visual Arts)
- Ivy Ren - Languid Reflections (Visual Arts)
- Gabriel T. Rice - New Growth from Old Growth (Photography)
3 top-scoring artists from the panel of judges
Additional winners from district-level judging as well as Wednesday's People's Choice Award:
|Proud mom
Photo by Claudia Meadows
1st Place - Sooyoung Choi (5th grade, Meridian Park Elementary
The Muse of Art Falling Upon Me
2nd Place - Inga C. Johnston (10th grade, Shorecrest High School)
How the Mask Breaks - Visual Arts
3rd Place - Ivy Ren (10th grade, Shorewood High School)
"Languid Reflections" - Visual Arts
People's Choice
Sylas Fusman-Fleming
The Day I Messed Up - Visual Arts
A visual story in book form of the many drafts it took to improve his drawing of an alien
