Paint Your Partner at Red Sky Gallery February 15, 2025



Grab a partner, your sweetheart, your bestie and join us for really fun night with 'Adventures with Laura' at the Red Sky Gallery on the upper level of the Lake Forest Park Center. Grab a partner, your sweetheart, your bestie and join us for really fun night with 'Adventures with Laura' at the Red Sky Gallery on the upper level of the Lake Forest Park Center.





Saturday February 15, 2025 from 6 - 8pm. $75.00 - all supplies included





We will be doing our paintings, hidden from each other and we’ll reveal them at the end. It’s going to be a lot of laughs. Make it a date!









206-755-3529







