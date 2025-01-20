Echo Lake Neighborhood Association wants to hear from ELNA residents at meeting Tuesday

Monday, January 20, 2025


The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) will hold its annual January Round Table discussion on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 7pm on Zoom. (contact ELNABoard@gmail.com for the link)

Visitors are welcome, but the main emphasis is to hear from the people who live or work in the Echo Lake neighborhood which includes the area bounded by Aurora, 205th, I-5, and 185th.

What are you interested in hearing about in 2025? What might you be interested in being involved in?

ELNA will hold board elections and has room for more members. Are you interested?

For more information, email ELNABoard@gmail.com




