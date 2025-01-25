Shoreline firefighters at Town & Country Saturday for Stairclimb fundraiser

Saturday, January 25, 2025

Shoreline firefighters raising funds for Leukemia and Lymphoma stairclimb
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month

Join Shoreline firefighters TODAY, Saturday, January 25, 2025 at Town & Country Market from 8:30am to around 2pm for a fundraiser benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb.
This year, the cause is even closer to our hearts as one of our own firefighters is courageously battling lymphoma. With 50 Shoreline Firefighters participating in the stair climb, we’re committed to making an impact in the fight against blood cancers.

Come by, show your support, and stand with us as we raise funds and awareness for this vital cause. Together, we can make a difference!

Town & Country Market at 15505 Westminster Way N in Shoreline.


