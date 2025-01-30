City of Lake Forest Park shares survey results and next steps in face of budget shortfall

Community voiced support, addressed budget challenges and key priorities

LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. – The City of Lake Forest Park has released the results of its November 2024 community survey, which gathered input from residents on budget challenges and community priorities.





With a 17% response rate, the survey demonstrated a high level of civic engagement.





The results revealed that 79% of respondents feel the City is moving in the right direction.





"This reflects the partnership we have with our community," said Mayor Tom French. "We are committed to maintaining the quality of life our residents value as we work through our funding challenges."

The survey highlighted the City’s ongoing budget issues, including a $1.5 million annual deficit. Costs outside the City’s control have increased to the point it is not collecting enough revenue and relying on reserves. The survey highlighted the City’s ongoing budget issues, including a $1.5 million annual deficit. Costs outside the City’s control have increased to the point it is not collecting enough revenue and relying on reserves.





The City is limited to a 1% revenue increase per year. In 2024, this amounted to $34,500. In contrast, 911 dispatch services and jail costs increased $459,000, and insurance costs rose $109,000.





Many respondents were unaware of the extent of the shortfall or the measures already taken to address it, such as cutting almost $500,000 from the budget. The City has made cuts, but it’s not enough, and additional revenue is required to maintain city services.





Residents identified the following as top priorities:

Maintaining a strong, effective police department.

Keeping parks and trails open and well-maintained.

Improving sidewalks near schools for children’s safety.

Hiring a grant writer to secure additional funding to stretch tax dollars further. “These priorities provide clear guidance on what matters most to our residents,” said Mayor Tom French. “They will shape our planning as we move forward.”



To address the budget shortfall and support projects that align with community priorities, the City Council is considering a temporary levy.





While no decision has been made, the City is committed to a transparent, public process to ensure residents have opportunities to provide input.





For more information, please contact the City at 206-368-5440.





