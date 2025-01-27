Driver arrested after three vehicle collision in Ridgecrest
Monday, January 27, 2025
Late afternoon on Friday January 24, 2025 a lone female driver (in white car) was headed northbound on 9th Ave NE at a high rate of speed.
As the speeding car cleared the intersection at NE 160th, the right front end made contact with left rear of a construction trailer parked on the street - causing the car to spin around 180 degrees, and smack the trailer again with the left front fender.
Then it went sideways into a black SUV parked on the left side of the street. The black SUV has damage all along the driver’s side.
Obviously, white car is total loss.
Construction trailer will also most likely be a loss, as the impact tore out the suspension. There is possible damage to the truck, as the impact pushed the trailer into the back of it.
I was on scene moments after accident. The female driver was already out of car and did not seem to have any injuries. All airbags had deployed. She was frantically pacing around in circles and crying and repeating over and over “I’m so sorry”.
After police arrived, she was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of a DUI charge. Case #C25002765.
This particular section of 9th is pretty narrow. When there are vehicles parked along both sides - there is just barely enough room for two cars to get through going in opposite directions.
This is so frustrating. That street is only 2 blocks long. Where was she in such a hurry to go? Why do people think this is an acceptable way to drive?
We have roads designed for higher speeds. They have features like center lines, traffic lights, fewer access points, sidewalks, bike lanes, and no on-street parking in order to keep everyone (and their property) relatively safe. 9th Ave NE, like any local street, is not designed for high speeds.
If this person is truly "sorry," she will stop driving until she is mature enough to do so in a manner that does not put the people around her at risk.
