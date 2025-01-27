Driver arrested after three vehicle collision in Ridgecrest

Late afternoon on Friday January 24, 2025 a lone female driver (in white car) was headed northbound on 9th Ave NE at a high rate of speed.





Then it went sideways into a black SUV parked on the left side of the street. The black SUV has damage all along the driver’s side.





Obviously, white car is total loss.





Construction trailer will also most likely be a loss, as the impact tore out the suspension. There is possible damage to the truck, as the impact pushed the trailer into the back of it.





I was on scene moments after accident. The female driver was already out of car and did not seem to have any injuries. All airbags had deployed. She was frantically pacing around in circles and crying and repeating over and over “I’m so sorry”.





After police arrived, she was arrested and booked into jail for investigation of a DUI charge. Case #C25002765.