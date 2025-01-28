RBCC Players presents Coming Late of Age February 14-15, 2025
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Continuing our goal of bringing the works of new playwrights to the stage, the RBCC Players is pleased to introduce our audiences to Coming Late of Age by Peter Gruenbaum.
Coming Late of Age shares the story of Steven. We are transported back to meet shy, math-loving Steven as he is having first-time romantic experiences in college and graduate school.
Steven feels awkward and clumsy when the older Steven from the 2020s enters and coaches his younger self on how to navigate three stages of his life: a relationship that doesn’t happen, a first relationship, and a relationship that lasts.
We find out why older Steven is bringing back these memories, and what he learns from his younger self.
February 14: 7:30pm & February 15: 2:00pm & 7:30pm
Tickets available online: $12.50
Bill McLaughlin Theater
Richmond Beach UCC
1512 NW 195th St.
(corner of 15th Ave. NW & NW Richmond Beach Rd.)
Entrance West Side/Lower Level - Free Parking
