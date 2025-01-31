The City of Shoreline 2025 Home Improvement Workshop registration is now open



Are you looking to do a home improvement project soon? Do you need some guidance to help you start?





Is it a house remodel or addition; a subdivision of property; a driveway alteration; a change to the drainage on site; a deck replacement or repair; or a tree project?





The City is offering three free workshops this spring to help answer questions you may have.





Technical reviewers will be available to help answer questions about permitting and other City requirements for your project. Depending on the scope of your project, you can meet up to three technical reviewers.





Please note, meetings with technical reviewers are only open to Shoreline property owners.





When:

Vendor Fair





Several outside vendors and building industry representatives will also be available to help answer questions and discuss your project.





No appointment is necessary to meet with these vendors.





The vendor fair is open to anyone who lives in the larger region; you do not need to be a Shoreline resident to attend the vendor fair.





