Ching Community Garden and Jones & Jones Architects to share proposed garden designs on February 3, 2025
Friday, January 24, 2025
Completion of the house demolition phase is anticipated by late February or early March.
You’re Invited to the Design Review Session!
All interested friends and followers of the Ching Community Garden project are invited to attend a public session to review and comment on the two final design possibilities.
You’re Invited to the Design Review Session!
All interested friends and followers of the Ching Community Garden project are invited to attend a public session to review and comment on the two final design possibilities.
|Ching Garden Listening Session, Oct 2024
The Ching Leadership Team and Jones & Jones Architects are excited to share the designs and would love your comments.
Based on feedback from this session, Jones & Jones will then prepare the final design.
Once the final design is approved, the plan will be tackled in phases as funding becomes available, through a capital campaign drive, donations, and future grant awards.
Once the final design is approved, the plan will be tackled in phases as funding becomes available, through a capital campaign drive, donations, and future grant awards.
Your generous donations to Ching Community Garden to support the ongoing work are very much appreciated.
To donate, click on this link
To receive regular updates on the Ching Community Garden project as well as a meeting reminder, please add your email address to the contact form on the home page
To donate, click on this link
To receive regular updates on the Ching Community Garden project as well as a meeting reminder, please add your email address to the contact form on the home page
|View of the property from the sidewalk looking east Jan 23, 2025
(Note: property line extends to the fir trees in the back.)
Diggin’ Shoreline will hold its Annual Tool Sharpening and Tree Pruning Workshop at the Ching Community Garden after the site has been inspected and it is safe for the public.
Pruning demonstrations will be done on larger, older fruit trees, like those that may be in your landscape.
Learn how to identify diseases, too. Tool sharpening stations and instruction will also be part of the workshop.
Watch for details in the Shoreline Area News in the coming weeks.
Londa Jacques
on behalf of the Ching Community Garden Leadership Team
Londa Jacques
on behalf of the Ching Community Garden Leadership Team
and Diggin’ Shoreline
email: info@digginshoreline.org
website: www.digginshoreline.org
Text messages: 206-437-911
email: info@digginshoreline.org
website: www.digginshoreline.org
Text messages: 206-437-911
0 comments:
Post a Comment