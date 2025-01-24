Ching Community Garden and Jones & Jones Architects to share proposed garden designs on February 3, 2025

The demolition contractor hired by the Ching Community Garden, Excavators Northwest, is making quick work of removing the dilapidated house, and will soon begin backfilling to create new garden space.





Completion of the house demolition phase is anticipated by late February or early March.



You’re Invited to the Design Review Session!



All interested friends and followers of the Ching Community Garden project are invited to attend a public session to review and comment on the two final design possibilities.





Ching Garden Listening Session, Oct 2024 The Design Review session will be held on February 3, 2025 at Shoreline Community College at 6:30pm. ( will be held on February 3, 2025 at Shoreline Community College at 6:30pm. ( 16101 Greenwood Ave N Building 9000, Room 9208. Parking in South Visitor Lot.)



The Ching Leadership Team and Jones & Jones Architects are excited to share the designs and would love your comments.





Based on feedback from this session, Jones & Jones will then prepare the final design.



Once the final design is approved, the plan will be tackled in phases as funding becomes available, through a capital campaign drive, donations, and future grant awards.





Your generous donations to Ching Community Garden to support the ongoing work are very much appreciated.



To donate, click on this link



To receive regular updates on the Ching Community Garden project as well as a meeting reminder, please add your email address to the to Ching Community Garden to support the ongoing work are very much appreciated.To receive regular updates on the Ching Community Garden project as well as a meeting reminder, please add your email address to the contact form on the home page





View of the property from the sidewalk looking east Jan 23, 2025

(Note: property line extends to the fir trees in the back.) Diggin’ Shoreline Tool Sharpening & Tree Pruning Workshop Coming Soon!





Diggin’ Shoreline will hold its Annual Tool Sharpening and Tree Pruning Workshop at the Ching Community Garden after the site has been inspected and it is safe for the public.





Pruning demonstrations will be done on larger, older fruit trees, like those that may be in your landscape.





Learn how to identify diseases, too. Tool sharpening stations and instruction will also be part of the workshop.



