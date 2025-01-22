What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? January 22 - 28



Dinner in 20 at Shoreline Town & Country Market

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Town & Country Market Shoreline

Fast and flavorful meals that answer the question "What's for dinner??" Whether you're stuck in a cooking rut or snowed under with a busy schedule, "what's for dinner" can sometimes be the hardest question of the day to answer. Our teams at T&C are here to help you, offering quick and easy meal ideas that feature our delicious seasoned meat options, fresh prep vegetables, salads from the deli, and more! Stop on by Wednesday evenings for inspiration and easy solutions to that age-old question.



Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Shoreline Library

Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.



January Volunteer Training and Refresher @ STL

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Shoreline Tool Library

Come join us for our Monthly Volunteer Training at the Shoreline Tool Library! This is a great opportunity to learn more about how you can get involved and help out at the tool library. Whether you’re a seasoned volunteer or brand new, everyone is welcome. We’ll cover everything you need to know to check in and out tools, assist members, and answer all your questions. We’ll also go over other ways to volunteer including beautification, outreach, inventory, fixing tools, and steering committees. See you there!



Menopause 101: Navigating Change with Confidence

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Richmond Beach Library

Empower yourself with knowledge! Learn about common symptoms, self-care practices and evidence-based interventions to make your journey through perimenopause and menopause smoother. Registration not required.



Pajama Story Time

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

6:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Shoreline Library

Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.



Design Workshop: Westminster Park

Wednesday, January 22, 2025

6:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Parkwood Elementary School Commons

The City of Shoreline invites you to participate in a design workshop for Westminster Park. All ages welcome! Thank you to everyone who has given comments so far! Over 200 people have contributed input to jump-start the design process for these parks. We value your continued feedback. So far, we’ve heard the importance of adventurous play, spaces for sports and games, and creating opportunities!



Recology Store Pop-up @ City Hall

Thursday, January 23, 2025

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Council Chamber at Shoreline City Hall

Due to the temporary closure of the Shoreline Recology Store, Recology is hosting small pop-ups for Shoreline residents at City Hall. From 10 am-4 pm Shoreline residents can drop off LIMITED quantities of the following hard-to-recycle items: Fluorescent bulbs, Textiles, Books, Electronics, Small appliances, Styrofoam, Small propane canisters.

Please note: Recology will not accept any other hard-to-recycle items besides the ones listed above. Drop-off limits apply. Visit Recology's website for full details.

They will also be offering the option to pay your Recology bill in person!

Drop-In Technical Assistance

Thursday, January 23, 2025

10:30 AM - 11:30 AM

Shoreline Library

Have computer, mobile device or software questions? A staff member can provide basic level one-on-one assistance on tasks such as navigating a tablet, learning to download free eBooks and connecting through email. You may bring your own device, but library staff cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance. Registration not required.

Soy Sauce Food Flight at Shoreline Town & Country

Thursday, January 23, 2025

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Town & Country Market Shoreline

Taste, compare, and discover new favorites. If you're tired of reaching for the same old bottle, join us to taste your way through our lineup of lesser-known soy sauces and aged shoyu. Taste the difference and bring something new to your next stir fry or sushi soiree!

Health Literacy Workshop

Thursday, January 23, 2025

2:15 PM - 3:45 PM

Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center (exercise room)

Susan Banks will present a workshop to teach seniors how to do health-related web searches to find reliable, dependable and trustworthy online health resources. Space is limited; please call the Reception Desk to register. (206) 365-1536



Design Workshop: Hemlock & West Echo Lake Parks

Thursday, January 23, 2025

5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Dale Turner YMCA Teen Rec Room

The City of Shoreline invites you to participate in a design workshop for two new Shoreline parks: Hemlock and West Echo Lake. All ages welcome! Thank you to everyone who has given comments so far! Over 200 people have contributed input to jump-start the design process for these parks. We value your continued feedback. So far, we’ve heard the importance of walking trails, water access, and connection to nature!

Meet the Artists: "Made in Cambodia" Documentary and Discussion

Thursday, January 23, 2025

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Shoreline City Hall Council Chambers

Join us for a screening of Made in Cambodia, a short documentary showcasing contemporary artists in Cambodia, where an explosion of creativity, brilliance, and artistry is unfolding. This event includes a Q&A with Director Koji Minami and artist Lauren Iida, who will discuss the Open Studio Cambodia project, previously exhibited at Spartan in 2024.

Talk Time Class at Richmond Beach Library

Friday, January 24, 2025

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Richmond Beach Library

Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.



Family Story Time

Friday, January 24, 2025

10:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Shoreline Library

Enjoy stories, music, movement and rhymes. Help develop your child’s early literacy skills. Registration not required.

Sample the best fish and seafood at your local T&C!

Friday, January 24, 2025

3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Town & Country Market Shoreline

Sample the best our fish and seafood counter has to offer, every Friday at your local T&C!

Every Friday, culinary teams at your local T&C are cooking up delicious samples of fish and seafood, showing you just how easy it is to get healthy, fresh fish on your table. Learn simple techniques, discover new cooking hacks, and walk away with recipes and inspiration for your next seafood supper. Come on in and visit us by the seafood counter every Friday from 3-6pm to taste the catch of the day!





Trivia Night at the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Friday, January 24, 2025

6:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

Hosted by Jeopardy! Champions Sally Neumann and Leah Caglio, Head in the Clouds Trivia

Doors open at 6:30pm

Games from 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Tickets are $10

Trivia table teams of 6

Put together a team or join one and make new friends at Trivia Night!

21+ event

Snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks for sale

Story Time at the Museum

Saturday, January 25, 2025

10:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Shoreline Historical Museum

Join us in our next program as we explore TRAINS through stories, music, movement and art! This is a free event for ages 1-8 with adult. We hope to see you there!



America's semi-quincentennial occurs on July 4th, 2026. How should the museum recognize this historical event?

Saturday, January 25, 2025

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Shoreline Historical Museum

Hosted by Ken Winnick, we are pleased to invite you for morning coffee and a lively discussion of American History, followed by our 250th planning kickoff. Discussion will follow the on-site viewing of an interview with historian Manisha Sinha, Draper Chair in American History at the University of Connecticut. Dr. Sinha is a leading authority on the history of slavery and abolition, the Civil War, and Reconstruction. In the video she is interviewed about her new book, "The Rise and Fall of the Second American Revolution" (a.k.a. Reconstruction).

ShoreLake Arts Edible Book Festival

Saturday, January 25, 2025

11:00 AM - 1:30 PM

Third Place Commons (Top Floor Gathering Space)

The Edible Book Festival brings people together for a lighthearted culinary, artistic, and literary celebration. Creations made from food and inspired by works of literature. (Past entries have included works titled Gourd of the Rings, War and Peas, and The Life of Pie.) It’s the most wonderful and delicious nerd parade imaginable. Artist registration closes on January 15th, 2025.

Shoreline Town & Country Market 25th Birthday Celebration!

Saturday, January 25, 2025

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Town & Country Market Shoreline

Join us in celebrating our anniversary!

Thank You for 25 Years in Shoreline!

25% off select items, Jan. 24-26

Including all T&C EveryDay products

Anniversary Party Saturday, Jan. 25, 12-4 pm

Samples, wine tasting, prizes, cake and more!

January Wine Tasting at Shoreline Town & Country

Saturday, January 25, 2025

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Town & Country Market Shoreline

Please join us for a tasting of great value wines. This January we would like to introduce you to some of our favorite bargain bottles, with four exceptional wines that clock in under $15. Carefully and intentionally chosen by our wine stewards just for you, these wines represent great value and might just introduce you to your new favorite bottle. As always, we'll be serving some paired bites alongside the wine to make your experience extra delicious. So swing on by for some sips, nibbles and conversation, and let's get this new year started! Must be 21 or over to attend.

Get Financially Fit for Your First Home

Saturday, January 25, 2025

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Shoreline Library

Looking to buy a home? Learn how to prep your finances with nonbinary Latinx money coach, Charly Stoever. Credit and savings strategies included. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Please register.

Chess Club for Kids and Teens

Sunday, January 26, 2025

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Shoreline Library

lfield@kcls.org or 206.362.7550. Registration not required. Play chess and have fun! All skill levels are welcome and all materials provided. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Ages 6 and older, tweens and teens. Ages 6 and 7 with adult. We are looking for volunteers for our Chess Club! If you know how to play chess and are interested in volunteering, contact Laurie at the Shoreline Library,or 206.362.7550. Registration not required.



Baby Story Time

Monday, January 27, 2025

10:00 AM - 10:45 AM

Shoreline Library

Share bouncy rhymes, familiar songs and a book for babies. Stay for a short play and social time for children and caregivers. Newborn to 24 months with adult. Registration not required.

Toddler Story Time

Monday, January 27, 2025

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Shoreline Library

Enjoy rhymes, songs and short stories, just right for busy toddlers! Up to 30 minutes of play time follows. Ages 2 to 3 with adult. Registration not required.

Why Aren't There More Small Businesses in Shoreline and What Can We Do About It?

Monday, January 27, 2025

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Uplift Climbing

Why Aren't There More Small Businesses in Shoreline and What Can We Do About It? Join a conversation with Andrew Hou, founder and owner of Uplift Climbing; Nathan Daum, Shoreline's Economic Development Program Manager, and Lara Grauer; President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce for a discussion on the role of policy and advocacy in shaping Shoreline's small business environment. Bring your questions!

Fred Hutch Cancer Center Mammogram Van

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center (Parking Lot)

We are excited to announce additional dates to host the Fred Hutch Mammogram Van! It is incredibly convenient to come to the Center for your yearly screening! It ensures timely access to essential health screenings without the need for long travel or waiting times. This service brings peace of mind and promotes active health management within the community. Appointments are scheduled directly with the Fred Hutch’s scheduling line. Unfortunately, the van cannot accommodate participants requiring wheelchairs, walkers, or canes. Call to Schedule: 206-606-7800



Reading Buddies at the Shoreline Library (Study Zone)

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Shoreline Library

Volunteers help students practice reading out loud. Two students are paired by reading level with each volunteer. Book selection focuses on readers in grades K-8 and English language learners in grades K-12. Reading Buddies share eBooks on an iPad. Books selection changes every two weeks.

Look for volunteers wearing the green Reading Buddies t-shirt. Add your name to the sign-up sheet for a 30-minute spot at your reading level.

Tutors at Shoreline Library (Study Zone)

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Shoreline Library

Volunteer tutors provide homework help for grades K-12. They can also give language support for homework or translation in many languages. Students may drop in any time during Tutor hours. Look for volunteers wearing the Tutor t-shirt.



Talk Time class at Shoreline Library

Tuesday, January 28, 2025

6:30 PM - 7:45 PM

Shoreline Library

Practice speaking with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world. Registration not required.



