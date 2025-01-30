Hillwood Soccer Club's 5th grade boys soccer team win the Seattle Youth Soccer Association City Tournament

The Sharks win the Seattle Youth Soccer Association City Tournament

Hillwood Soccer Club's 5th grade soccer team, The Sharks, won the Seattle Youth Soccer Association City Tournament on Saturday December 21, 2025.

The Sharks worked hard and competed as a team in the gold division championship game where they won in a shootout to bring home the trophy! These boys are dedicated athletes and wonderful teammates, and together they celebrated another undefeated season!The Sharks are coached by two Shoreline Moms, Emily Artim & Erin Nystrom.