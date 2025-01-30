New restaurants opening soon in Shoreline Place

Triumph Valley is opening soon in the old China Buffet location at Shoreline Place

Photo by Greg Weatherford

Shoreline Place has two new local restaurants opening very soon in Shoreline Place at 15300 Westminster Way, Shoreline WA 98133.





Triumph Valley Dim Sum is taking over the old Chinese Buffet building. Triumph Valley is a highly rated Dim Sum restaurant that got its start in Renton and grew in popularity. Touted to be some of the best Dim Sum in the area.





Mustache Milk Tea is opening soon in the new strip mall on the Westminster side of Shoreline Place.

Photo by Greg Weatherford

Another shop opening in the newly constructed retail strip at Shoreline Place is Mustache Milk Tea. This business got its start in 2018 doing Milk Tea delivery, and then opened up their first store in Everett. They will be opening up their second store here very soon.



--Greg Weatherford








