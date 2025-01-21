Third Place Commons Celebrating 25 Years of Community & Connection
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Get your tickets for the Third Place Commons annual fundraising Community Breakfast on Thursday, March 6, 2025 from 7:00am - 8:45am and be part of the celebration!
Enjoy a morning filled with great food, fellowship, and fun—perfect for honoring the legacy of our founders and the impact of real community in real space.
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
Your ticket includes:
- A delicious breakfast by Honey Bear Bakery
- A fun and fast-paced live auction with Auctioneer Ken Carson
- A special presentation honoring our founders
- Live music from our beloved breakfast house band, The Milner Family Fiddles
- A joyful reunion with your community
- The chance to support the vital work of Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market
