Jack in the Box in Kenmore closed and will be demolished

Kenmore Jack in the Box to be demolished

Screenshot from Google

In 2018, the US Supreme Court In 2018, the US Supreme Court affirmed a court ruling that required the State of Washington to replace culverts with the worst impacts on fish habitat by 2030.









The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is preparing to replace that culvert, and the size of the project will be large enough to impact Jack in the Box.





As a result, the State plans to purchase the Jack In the Box property. To make way for the culvert and the stream, the Jack in the Box building is planned to be demolished.





The stream will be "daylighted" where Jack in the Box now stands.





Learn how WSDOT is reconnecting streams under state highways to improve fish passage around the state here



