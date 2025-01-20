Jack in the Box in Kenmore closed and will be demolished

Monday, January 20, 2025

Kenmore Jack in the Box to be demolished
Screenshot from Google

In 2018, the US Supreme Court affirmed a court ruling that required the State of Washington to replace culverts with the worst impacts on fish habitat by 2030. 

The culvert going under SR 522 / Bothell Way at Jack in the Box 6100 NE Bothell Way is one of those culverts. 

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is preparing to replace that culvert, and the size of the project will be large enough to impact Jack in the Box. 

As a result, the State plans to purchase the Jack In the Box property. To make way for the culvert and the stream, the Jack in the Box building is planned to be demolished. 

The stream will be "daylighted" where Jack in the Box now stands. 

Learn how WSDOT is reconnecting streams under state highways to improve fish passage around the state here

For questions, please contact WSDOT project managers: eric.zackula@wsdot.wa.gov and kenneth.ezeokeke@wsdot.wa.gov.


Posted by DKH at 1:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  